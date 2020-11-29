QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0173 on Major Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $161,402.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00028257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00166667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00301662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00923609 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00468990 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00165251 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Binance, Coinnest, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

