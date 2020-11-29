Qredit (XQR) Trading Up 7.6% This Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Qredit has a market capitalization of $183,658.36 and approximately $21,024.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000660 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001738 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

