Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.71 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00014950 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $264.34 million and approximately $381.76 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000350 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,951,408 coins and its circulating supply is 97,431,988 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.