Quant Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.71 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $12.59 or 0.00069765 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $151.97 million and $3.71 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000849 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00020836 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00031978 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.