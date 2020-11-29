Quasarcoin (QAC) Tops One Day Volume of $6,925.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 58% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $504,961.03 and approximately $6,925.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00015655 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 221% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.