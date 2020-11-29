Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,325 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,313,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 522,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,920,000 after acquiring an additional 256,436 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,906,000 after acquiring an additional 219,881 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QDEL traded up $7.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.00. 533,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,262. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.72 and a 200 day moving average of $217.86. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,441.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.99 per share, with a total value of $874,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 455,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,764,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

