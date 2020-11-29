Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Qutoutiao from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

QTT opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.96. Qutoutiao has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. Analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 161.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

