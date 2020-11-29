Rakon (RKN) Market Capitalization Tops $23.39 Million

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Rakon token can currently be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a total market cap of $23.39 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rakon alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00504129 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00184482 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000207 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00612967 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000150 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00019547 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Rakon Token Trading

Rakon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.