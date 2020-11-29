RAMP (RAMP) Market Cap Tops $5.39 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 95.5% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00165001 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00298646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00921781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470631 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00165955 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,207,231 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

