Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.19. Range Resources reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 2,152,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,605,607. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.78.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.