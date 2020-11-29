Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 46% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $7,732.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00028419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00166389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00301160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00925302 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00469410 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00165025 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,254,284 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

