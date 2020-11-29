Rarible Trading Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $780,270.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00011149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00028352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00165432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00299426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00920774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00468339 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00165720 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.