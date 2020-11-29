Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Billion

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to report $16.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.38 billion and the lowest is $16.11 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $19.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $64.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.64 billion to $64.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $67.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.41 billion to $69.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. 5,103,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,971,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.