Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to report $16.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.38 billion and the lowest is $16.11 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $19.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $64.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.64 billion to $64.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $67.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.41 billion to $69.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. 5,103,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,971,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.