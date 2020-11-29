Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.81. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971,960. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

