RChain (REV) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.78 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $12.78 million and $229,386.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00072709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022406 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00373239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.86 or 0.02899475 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

