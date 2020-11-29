REAL Trading Down 7.2% This Week (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. REAL has a market capitalization of $706,057.88 and approximately $388.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REAL has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One REAL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00371427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.01 or 0.02886853 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

