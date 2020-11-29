Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces Nov 20 Dividend of $0.23

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a nov 20 dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 219.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

O stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

