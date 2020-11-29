Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Lowered to $234.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price decreased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RETA stock opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $88.17 and a 52 week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.