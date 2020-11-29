Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) Insider Acquires £9,831.51 in Stock

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) insider Bob Noyen acquired 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,831.51 ($12,844.93).

Shares of REC opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 million and a PE ratio of 14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Record plc has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Record plc (REC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

About Record plc (REC.L)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

