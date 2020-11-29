Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.