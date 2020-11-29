RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, RED has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $217,028.05 and $2,903.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00434667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002710 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

