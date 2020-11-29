Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

FRLN opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

