Remme Tops One Day Volume of $96,268.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Remme has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $96,268.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kuna, DEx.top and Tidex. During the last week, Remme has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00376752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.68 or 0.02940044 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Gate.io, Hotbit, Kuna, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

