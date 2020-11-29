Rentberry Trading Up 0.3% This Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $116,959.06 and approximately $152.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00072568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00380826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $536.76 or 0.02938779 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

