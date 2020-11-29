Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 41.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after buying an additional 514,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,592,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.04. The company had a trading volume of 598,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

