Retail Value Inc. (RVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Retail Value has a payout ratio of -60.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Retail Value to earn ($1.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -103.6%.

NYSE RVI opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.83. Retail Value has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 51,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $729,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Roulston purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,806 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

