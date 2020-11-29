Retail Value Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) declared an annual dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Retail Value has a payout ratio of -60.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Retail Value to earn ($1.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -103.6%.

Shares of NYSE RVI opened at $15.37 on Friday. Retail Value has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $304.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 15,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $237,086.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Roulston purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $206,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,280 shares of company stock worth $2,403,806. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

