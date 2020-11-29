Reviewing BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBQ and Bloomin’ Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.51 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Bloomin’ Brands $4.14 billion 0.38 $130.57 million $1.54 11.54

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70% Bloomin’ Brands -3.45% -39.30% -0.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BBQ and Bloomin’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Bloomin’ Brands 0 5 9 1 2.73

Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus price target of $17.27, indicating a potential downside of 2.83%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than BBQ.

Volatility & Risk

BBQ has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats BBQ on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 29, 2019, the company owned and operated 1,045 restaurants and franchised 173 restaurants across 48 states; and owned and operated 128 restaurants and franchised 127 restaurants across 21 countries, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

