Reviewing Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) & Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Oasis Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroteq Energy $60,000.00 272.58 -$15.79 million N/A N/A Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 0.91 $122.12 million $3.41 3.23

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Petroteq Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Petroteq Energy and Oasis Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroteq Energy N/A -16.69% -12.79% Oasis Midstream Partners 2.50% 16.58% 8.16%

Risk & Volatility

Petroteq Energy has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Petroteq Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah. The company also has operating rights under five U.S. federal oil and gas leases covering approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC

