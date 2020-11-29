REVV (REVV) Price Hits $0.0229 on Major Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One REVV token can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market cap of $5.99 million and $357,931.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00027777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00164480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00297703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00920443 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00471801 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00166665 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,868,128 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com.

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

