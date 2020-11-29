Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

RBA stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 193,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,129. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,031,000 after purchasing an additional 297,152 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,565,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,859,000 after purchasing an additional 132,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,384,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

