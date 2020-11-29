ROOBEE Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $473,245.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,107,791,616 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

