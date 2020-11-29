Rotten Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. Rotten has a total market cap of $473,210.43 and approximately $122,213.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rotten has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00376742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.98 or 0.02931448 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 39,917,839 tokens. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

