RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $7.33 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $18,244.21 or 1.00405696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Bitfinex and Huobi. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.33 million and $41,249.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001407 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 402 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

