Rupiah Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $208,463.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and DDEX. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $208,463.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00373348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.10 or 0.02891272 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a token. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper.

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

