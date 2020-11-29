SafeCapital Market Cap Hits $253,224.13 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $253,224.13 and $1.45 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00187268 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006944 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001507 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.