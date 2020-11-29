Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.20.

Safehold stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of -0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $249,939.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,655,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,153,883.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 59,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

