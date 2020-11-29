salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $285.00 at BMO Capital Markets

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.17.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $247.63 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $4,051,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,568,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,986,237,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 535,699 shares of company stock worth $135,293,365. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,862 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.