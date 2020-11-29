SaluS Reaches Market Cap of $13.96 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. SaluS has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and approximately $396.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SaluS has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can now be bought for about $13.79 or 0.00075918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,141.11 or 0.99838292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003050 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000320 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00016616 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

