Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSNLF stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $910.41. Samsung Electronics has a 52 week low of $1,400.00 and a 52 week high of $2,450.00.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

