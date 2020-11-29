Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SCHYY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sands China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS SCHYY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,625. Sands China has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

