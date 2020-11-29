Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Receives $14.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.23.

SAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,060 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 543,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. 814,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,528. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01).

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

