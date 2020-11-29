Sarissa Capital Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Sarissa Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 30th. Sarissa Capital Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

About Sarissa Capital Acquisition

There is no company description available for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp.

