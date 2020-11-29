SaTT (SATT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. SaTT has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $145,665.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaTT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SaTT has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00376127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $532.81 or 0.02932284 BTC.

SaTT Token Profile

SATT is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,039,180,932 tokens. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0. The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

