Scala (XLA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,502.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Scala has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $657,646.40 and approximately $1,502.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala's total supply is 13,262,039,698 coins and its circulating supply is 9,462,039,698 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

