Scotiabank Boosts Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$19.00

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) alerts:

Shares of MRE opened at C$14.22 on Wednesday. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -54.07.

About Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.