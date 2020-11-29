Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €83.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €67.40 ($79.29) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scout24 AG (G24.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.25 ($83.83).

Shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) stock opened at €63.05 ($74.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.56. Scout24 AG has a 52 week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 52 week high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

