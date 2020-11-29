ScPrime (SCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $1,255.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00072709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00027744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00925438 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00219090 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470586 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 37,403,531 coins and its circulating supply is 30,719,920 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net.

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

