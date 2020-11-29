Scry.info Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $747,457.40 and approximately $79,580.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00375573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.72 or 0.02932470 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

