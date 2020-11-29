Scrypta (LYRA) Trading Up 117% This Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 331.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $461,888.02 and approximately $12.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 117% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00187268 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007066 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 17,961,156 coins and its circulating supply is 14,961,156 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain.

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

